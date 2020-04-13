Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Neff Corp-Cl A (NEFF, BXC, CAI, TGH, WLFC)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Neff Corp-Cl A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 106.63. Bluelinx Hldgs Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 78.57. Cai Internationa ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 70.06.

Textainer Group follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 68.27, and Willis Lease rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 67.69.

