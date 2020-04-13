Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Fed Agri Mtg-C (AGM, OCN, PFSI, WD, FBC)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Fed Agri Mtg-C ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 95.14. Ocwen Finl Corp is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 84.34. Pennymac Finan-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.86.

Walker & Dunlop follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.88, and Flagstar Bancorp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.51.

