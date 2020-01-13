Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Oracle Corp (ORCL, NOW, MSFT, FEYE, SYMC)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Oracle Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 42.90. Servicenow Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.53. Microsoft Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.43.

Fireeye Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.43, and Symantec Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 31.89.

