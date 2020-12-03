Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Omnova Solutions (OMN, AXTA, FUL, KRA, PAH)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Omnova Solutions ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.77. Axalta Coating S is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.31. Hb Fuller Co ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.23.

Kraton Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 55.16, and Platform Special rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 53.45.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Platform Special and will alert subscribers who have PAH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.