Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of Ascent Capital-A (ASCMA, HRB, SERV, CSV, BID)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Ascent Capital-A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 87.06. Following is H&R Block Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 55.45. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.36.

Carriage Service follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.09, and Sotheby'S rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 37.52.

