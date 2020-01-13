Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Inphi Corp (IPHI, SPWR, MXL, MTSI, ON)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Inphi Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.93. Following is Sunpower Corp with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.22. Maxlinear ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 42.14.

Macom Technology follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 41.93, and On Semiconductor rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 41.03.

