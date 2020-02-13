Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Restaurants Industry Detected in Shares of Domino'S Pizza (DPZ, YUM, NATH, WING, EAT)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Domino'S Pizza ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 376.91. Yum! Brands Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 184.60. Nathans Famous ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 168.29.

Wingstop Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 111.27, and Brinker Intl rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 94.04.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Domino'S Pizza. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Domino'S Pizza in search of a potential trend change.