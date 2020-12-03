Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Residential REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Nexpoint Resi (NXRT, BRT, RESI, AIV, ELS)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Nexpoint Resi ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 75.12. Following is BRT Apartments Corp with a a debt to asset ratio of 71.98. Altisource ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.33.

Apartment Invest follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 63.53, and Equity Lifestyle rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 60.94.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nexpoint Resi and will alert subscribers who have NXRT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.