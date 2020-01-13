Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Real Estate Services Industry Detected in Shares of Re/Max Holdings (RMAX, HF, RLGY, ASPS, JLL)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Re/Max Holdings ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 69.40. Following is Hff Inc-A with a a debt to asset ratio of 50.51. Realogy Holdings ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 48.28.

Altisource Port follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.31, and Jones Lang Lasal rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 9.39.

