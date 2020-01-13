Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS, MBI, HCI, TIPT, GBLI)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 50.25. Mbia Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.44. Hci Group Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.24.

Tiptree Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 17.39, and Global Indemnity rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 14.72.

