Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Paper Products Industry Detected in Shares of Schweitzer-Maudu (SWM, CLW, NP, GLT, UFS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Schweitzer-Maudu ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.36. Clearwater is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.26. Neenah Paper Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.25.

Glatfelter follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 27.81, and Domtar Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 21.68.

