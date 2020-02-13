Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry Detected in Shares of Cheniere Energy (LNG, TCP, HEP, SUN, GLOG)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Cheniere Energy ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 90.79. TC PipeLines LP is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 67.52. Holly Energy Partners LP ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 67.49.

Sunoco LP follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 61.18, and Gaslog Ltd rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 59.57.

