Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Managed Health Care Industry Detected in Shares of Magellan Health (MGLN, ANTM, MOH, UNH, CNC)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Magellan Health ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.87. Following is Anthem Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.26. Molina Healthcar ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 25.61.

Unitedhealth Grp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 22.79, and Centene Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 21.50.

