Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Fluidigm Corp (FLDM, CRL, MTD, WAT, PRAH)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Fluidigm Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 67.94. Following is Charles River La with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.08. Mettler-Toledo ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 38.43.
Waters Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 37.52, and Pra Health Scien rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 37.35.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Charles River La on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $134.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Charles River La have risen 17.8%. We continue to monitor Charles River La for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest debt to asset ratio fluidigm corp charles river la mettler-toledo waters corp pra health scien