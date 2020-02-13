Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Cno Financial Gr (CNO, PRI, TRUP, TMK, UNM)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Cno Financial Gr ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 12.00. Following is Primerica Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 8.91. Trupanion Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 8.81.

Torchmark Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 6.22, and Unum Group rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 4.59.

