Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Leisure Products Industry Detected in Shares of Jakks Pacific (JAKK, MCFT, VSTO, PII, MBUU)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Jakks Pacific ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 48.71. Mcbc Holdings In is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 41.38. Vista Outdoor ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.01.

Polaris Inds follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 29.55, and Malibu Boats-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 23.88.

