Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Internet Software & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Verisign Inc (VRSN, EIGI, GOGO, BNFT, GTT)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Verisign Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 81.94. Following is Endurance Intern with a a debt to asset ratio of 73.34. Gogo Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 71.46.

Benefitfocus Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 69.81, and Gtt Communicatio rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 69.25.

