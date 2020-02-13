Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry Detected in Shares of On Assignment (ASGN, KFRC, WAGE, GPX, TNET)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

On Assignment ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 31.78. Kforce Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 31.00. Wageworks ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 18.52.

Gp Strategies follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 18.00, and Trinet Group Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 16.31.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wageworks on March 14th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Wageworks have risen 41.6%. We continue to monitor Wageworks for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.