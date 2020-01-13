Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry Detected in Shares of Choice Hotels (CHH, HLT, NCLH, BEL, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Choice Hotels ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 78.32. Following is Hilton Worldwide with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.14. Norwegian Cruise ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.75.

Belmond Ltd-A follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 42.76, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.40.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Marriott Intl-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Marriott Intl-A in search of a potential trend change.