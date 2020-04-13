Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Rh (RH, BBBY, AAN, HVT, WSM)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Rh ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.69. Following is Bed Bath &Beyond with a a debt to asset ratio of 21.19. Aaron'S Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 13.70.

Haverty Furnitur follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 11.83, and Williams-Sonoma rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 10.75.

