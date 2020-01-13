Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Home Improvement Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD, LOW, SHOS, TTS, LL)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Home Depot Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 60.70. Lowe'S Cos Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 48.16. Sears Hometown A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 38.53.

Tile Shop Hldgs follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 10.19, and Lumber Liquidato rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 3.65.

