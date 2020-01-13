MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Health Care Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Tandem Diabetes (TNDM, IDXX, PODD, IART, HRC)

Written on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 5:29am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Tandem Diabetes ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 80.28. Idexx Labs is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 73.60. Insulet Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 69.32.

Integra Lifescie follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.33, and Hill-Rom Holding rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 50.99.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hill-Rom Holding on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $106.71. Since that recommendation, shares of Hill-Rom Holding have risen 8.3%. We continue to monitor Hill-Rom Holding for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest debt to asset ratio tandem diabetes idexx labs insulet corp integra lifescie hill-rom holding

Ticker(s): TNDM IDXX PODD IART HRC

Contact James Quinn