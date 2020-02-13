Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Gold Industry Detected in Shares of Newmont Mining (NEM, RGLD, MUX, GORO, TAHO)
Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Newmont Mining ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 19.77. Following is Royal Gold Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 18.97. McEwen Mining Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 8.22.
Gold Resource Corporation follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 2.25, and Tahoe Resources rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 1.39.
