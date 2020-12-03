Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Gold Industry Detected in Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, NEM, RGLD, MUX, GORO)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Coeur Mining Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.79. Newmont Mining is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 19.77. Royal Gold Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 18.97.

McEwen Mining Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 8.22, and Gold Resource Corporation rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 2.25.

