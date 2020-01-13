Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Gas Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Ferrellgas Partners LP (FGP, SPH, SJI, UGI, NFG)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Ferrellgas Partners LP ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 159.13. Suburban Propane Partners LP is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 59.73. South Jersey Ind ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.67.

Ugi Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.19, and Natl Fuel Gas Co rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.06.

