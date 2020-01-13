MySmarTrend
Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Food Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Chefs Warehouse (CHEF, SYY, SPTN, ANDE, UNFI)

Written on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 5:36am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Chefs Warehouse ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.21. Following is Sysco Corp with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.15. Spartannash Co ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.48.

Andersons Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 22.87, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 13.36.

