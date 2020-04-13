Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Food Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Chefs Warehouse (CHEF, SYY, SPTN, ANDE, UNFI)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Chefs Warehouse ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.21. Sysco Corp is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.15. Spartannash Co ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.48.

Andersons Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 22.87, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 13.36.

