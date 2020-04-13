Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Belden Inc (BDC, APH, LFUS, BELFB, IIVI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Belden Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.64. Following is Amphenol Corp-A with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.41. Littelfuse Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.48.

Bel Fuse Inc-B follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.45, and Ii-Vi Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 24.81.

