Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Pool Corp (POOL, LKQ, CORE, GPC, WEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Pool Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.20. Following is Lkq Corp with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.34. Core-Mark Holdin ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 31.32.

Genuine Parts Co follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.14, and Weyco Group rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.00.

