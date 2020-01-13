Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry Detected in Shares of Us Concrete Inc (USCR, SUM, MLM, VMC, EXP)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Us Concrete Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 54.33. Summit Materia-A is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.94. Martin Mar Mtls ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.81.

Vulcan Materials follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.04, and Eagle Materials rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.22.

