Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Construction & Engineering Industry Detected in Shares of Great Lakes Dred (GLDD, DY, CBI, MTZ, AEGN)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Great Lakes Dred ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.77. Dycom Inds is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.01. Chicago Bridge & ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 37.89.

Mastec Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.65, and Aegion Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 31.14.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Chicago Bridge & on May 1st, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Chicago Bridge & have risen 4.0%. We continue to monitor Chicago Bridge & for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.