Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Communications Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Commscope Holdin (COMM, UI, MSI, PLT, VIAV)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Commscope Holdin ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 62.05. Ubiquiti Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.56. Motorola Solutio ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 54.47.

Plantronics Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.73, and Viavi Solutions rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.13.

