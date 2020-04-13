Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Carmax Inc (KMX, CWH, ABG, SAH, AN)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Carmax Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 75.02. Following is Camping World Holdings Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 73.11. Asbury Auto Grp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 68.21.

Sonic Automoti-A follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 66.47, and Autonation Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 63.39.

