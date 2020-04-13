Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry Detected in Shares of Ford Motor Co (F, GM, TSLA, WGO, THO)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Ford Motor Co ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 59.85. General Motors C is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.34. Tesla Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.65.

Winnebago Inds follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.42, and Thor Industries rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 5.92.

