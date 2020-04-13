Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Metaldyne Perfor (MPG, AXL, SUP, HZN, DLPH)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Metaldyne Perfor ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.86. Following is Amer Axle & Mfg with a a debt to asset ratio of 50.43. Superior Inds ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.06.

Horizon Global follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 41.69, and Delphi Automotiv rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.47.

