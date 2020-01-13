Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry Detected in Shares of Iconix Brand Gro (ICON, HBI, SQBG, VFC, CRI)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Iconix Brand Gro ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 92.00. Following is Hanesbrands Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.49. Sequential Brand ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.47.

Vf Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.31, and Carter'S Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 29.85.

