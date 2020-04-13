Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Alternative Carriers Industry Detected in Shares of Intelsat Sa (I, CCOI, CTL, IRDM, ORBC)
Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Intelsat Sa ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 112.68. Following is Cogent Communica with a a debt to asset ratio of 102.17. Centurylink Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.89.
Iridium Communic follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.04, and Orbcomm Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 41.41.
