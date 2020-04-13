MySmarTrend
Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Alternative Carriers Industry Detected in Shares of Intelsat Sa (I, CCOI, CTL, IRDM, ORBC)

Written on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 5:52am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Intelsat Sa ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 112.68. Following is Cogent Communica with a a debt to asset ratio of 102.17. Centurylink Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.89.

Iridium Communic follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.04, and Orbcomm Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 41.41.

