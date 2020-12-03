Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Alico Inc (ALCO, DAR, LMNR, INGR, BG)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Alico Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.06. Darling Ingredie is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.57. Limoneira Co ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 31.00.

Ingredion Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.66, and Bunge Ltd rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 25.40.

