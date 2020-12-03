Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Advertising Industry Detected in Shares of Clear Channel-A (CCO, NCMI, MDCA, OMC, SCOR)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Clear Channel-A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 89.48. Following is National Cinemed with a a debt to asset ratio of 80.42. Mdc Partners-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.98.

Omnicom Group follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 20.20, and Comscore Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 18.96.

