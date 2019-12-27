Highest Beta in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Yrc Worldwide In (YRCW, RRTS, ARCB, SAIA, ODFL)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Yrc Worldwide In ranks highest with a a beta of 2.3. Roadrunner Trans is next with a a beta of 2.0. Arcbest Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.5.
Saia Inc follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Old Dominion Frt rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Yrc Worldwide In on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.17. Since that call, shares of Yrc Worldwide In have fallen 26.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
