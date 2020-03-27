Highest Beta in the Steel Industry Detected in Shares of Ryerson Holding (RYI, ATI, ZEUS, TMST, CRS)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Ryerson Holding ranks highest with a a beta of 2.0. Following is Allegheny Tech with a a beta of 1.9. Olympic Steel ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.9.
Timkensteel follows with a a beta of 1.8, and Carpenter Tech rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.8.
