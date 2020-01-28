Highest Beta in the Restaurants Industry Detected in Shares of Kona Grill Inc (KONA, FOGO, NDLS, LOCO, CMG)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Kona Grill Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Fogo De Chao Inc is next with a a beta of 1.3. Noodles & Co ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

El Pollo Loco Ho follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Chipotle Mexican rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kona Grill Inc on April 18th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.43. Since that call, shares of Kona Grill Inc have fallen 76.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.