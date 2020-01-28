Highest Beta in the Regional Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Texas Capital Ba (TCBI, SIVB, IBOC, PB, STL)
Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Texas Capital Ba ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Svb Financial Gr is next with a a beta of 1.4. Intl Bancshares ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.
Prosperity Bncsh follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Sterling Bancorp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.
