Highest Beta in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Ambac Financial (AMBC, UIHC, FNHC, HRTG, HCI)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Ambac Financial ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. United Insurance is next with a a beta of 1.4. Federated Nation ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Heritage Insuran follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Hci Group Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ambac Financial on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.80. Since that call, shares of Ambac Financial have fallen 45.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.