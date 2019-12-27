Highest Beta in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Natural Health (NHTC, NATR, EPC, MED, IPAR)
Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Natural Health ranks highest with a a beta of 1.3. Following is Nature'S Sunshne with a a beta of 1.2. Edgewell Persona ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.
Medifast Inc follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Inter Parfums rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Natural Health on December 20th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.29. Since that call, shares of Natural Health have fallen 72.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
