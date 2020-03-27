Highest Beta in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry Detected in Shares of Northern Oil And (NOG, CRC, WTI, CRK, MCF)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Northern Oil And ranks highest with a a beta of 2.0. California Resources Corporation is next with a a beta of 2.0. W & T Offshore Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.8.

Comstock Resources, Inc. follows with a a beta of 1.8, and Contango Oil & G rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.5.

