Highest Beta in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Weatherford Inte (WFT, FET, RNET, MDR, FI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Weatherford Inte ranks highest with a a beta of 1.9. Forum Energy Tec is next with a a beta of 1.7. Rignet Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.6.

Mcdermott Intl follows with a a beta of 1.5, and Frank'S Internat rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.

