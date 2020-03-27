Highest Beta in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Detected in Shares of Noble Corp Plc (NE, ESV, SDRL, RDC, UNT)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Noble Corp Plc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Following is Ensco Plc-Cl A with a a beta of 1.7. Seadrill Ltd ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.6.

Rowan Companie-A follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Unit Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Unit Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Unit Corp in search of a potential trend change.