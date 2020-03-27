Highest Beta in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Arc Document Sol (ARC, PBI, MSA, ACCO, MLHR)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Arc Document Sol ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Following is Pitney Bowes Inc with a a beta of 1.3. Msa Safety Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Acco Brands Corp follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Herman Miller rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

