MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Beta in the Office REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Tier Reit Inc (TIER, SLG, BXP, BDN, CLI)

Written on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 2:12am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Tier Reit Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Following is Sl Green Realty with a a beta of 0.9. Boston Propertie ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

Brandywine Rlty follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Mack-Cali Realty rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Brandywine Rlty on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.30. Since that call, shares of Brandywine Rlty have fallen 34.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest beta tier reit inc sl green realty boston propertie brandywine rlty mack-cali realty

Ticker(s): TIER SLG BXP BDN CLI

Contact Nick Russo