Highest Beta in the Office REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Tier Reit Inc (TIER, SLG, BXP, BDN, CLI)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Tier Reit Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Following is Sl Green Realty with a a beta of 0.9. Boston Propertie ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

Brandywine Rlty follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Mack-Cali Realty rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Brandywine Rlty on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.30. Since that call, shares of Brandywine Rlty have fallen 34.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.